CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#Joshimath#AirIndia
Home » News » India » Jallikattu Season Begins in Tamil Nadu
1-MIN READ

Jallikattu Season Begins in Tamil Nadu

PTI

Last Updated: January 08, 2023, 15:44 IST

Chennai, India

Jallikattu, also known as eruthazhuvuthal, is a bull-taming sport played in Tamil Nadu as part of the Pongal harvest festival. (File Photo: Reuters)

Jallikattu, also known as eruthazhuvuthal, is a bull-taming sport played in Tamil Nadu as part of the Pongal harvest festival. (File Photo: Reuters)

Over 300 bulls were released into the sporting arena one after the other in Thachankurichi village of Pudukkottai since morning and at least 350 tamers vied with each other to dominate the bulls

The bull taming sport, Jallikattu’s first event of the year began with fanfare in Pudukkottai District of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, which saw active participation of young men.

Over 300 bulls were released into the sporting arena one after the other in Thachankurichi village of Pudukkottai since morning and at least 350 tamers vied with each other to dominate the bulls.

State Minister for Environment and Climate Change, Siva V Meyyanathan and Minister for Law, S Regupathy inaugurated the Jallikattu event.

Prizes including a brand new motorcycle, pressure cookers and cots are on the offer for winning bulls and tamers. Authorities inspected the arrangements, including security and safety aspects before permitting the event.

RELATED NEWS

The Tamil Nadu government had recently notified elaborate guidelines for Jallikattu events. A horse cart race was held at Aranthangi in Pudukottai District.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. bull fighting
  2. Jallikattu
  3. Tamil Nadu
first published:January 08, 2023, 15:44 IST
last updated:January 08, 2023, 15:44 IST
Read More