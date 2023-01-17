Jallikattu: TN Sports Min Udhayanidhi Stalin Flags Off Event in Madurai, Security Arrangements in Place as People Sustain Injuries

Bull taming sport Jallikattu, was flagged of Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday. With this, Jallikattu 2023 entered its third day and people were seen enthusiastic about the sport.

The first two days of thd event saw several injuries and two deaths during the dangerous sport. Two persons, including a bull tamer, were killed in separate jallikattu events in Tamil Nadu on Monday.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin flags off the ‘Jallikattu’ event in Madurai’s Alanganallur pic.twitter.com/O2ulHG1zVl— ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2023

However, injuries did not seem to deter the enthusiasm of the dauntless tamers, who charged at the bulls every time they were released, with renewed vigour. Madurai District Collector Aneesh Sekha on Tuesday said 26 people got injured in the area on Monday.

Chief Minister M K Stalin condoled the deaths and announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakh each to the families of bull tamer Aravind Raj of Palamedu, and spectator M Aravindh from Pudukottai district who died after being gored by a bull.

“I offer my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and friends. I have ordered Rs 3 lakh each from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to the families of the two deceased," the Chief Minister said.

At least 75 persons including bull tamers and owners were injured during the jallikattu-the bull taming sport- held at Avaniyapuram in the district and another 34 sustained injuries at the event at Palamedu, which concluded on Monday evening.

Monday was the second day of Jallikattu in Avaniyapuram. The first day also coincided with Pongal, the harvest festival predominantly celebrated in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

As many as 737 bulls were released at the Avaniyapuram bull taming sport event which saw the participation of 257 bull tamers who had provided RT-PCR negative reports and also a certificate that they were fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

