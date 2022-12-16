Maha: 17-yr-girl Hanged to Death by Father & Uncle Over Marriage 'Humiliation', Body Burnt to Escape Probe

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly beaten, hanged to death and her body burned in a bid to destroy evidence by her father and uncle in Maharashtra’s Jalna district, officials said on Friday.

The girl, a resident of an area near Jalna city, had eloped with her boyfriend. Her family members had called the couple over stating they would hold a marriage at a nearby temple. Both sides of the family were present at the temple when a row erupted over receiving land as dowry and the marriage was halted.

The girl’s family brought her back to their house. Humiliated over the incident, her girl was brutally beaten by her family members and hanged to death to avoid disgrace in society on Tuesday. Her body was also burned to destroy any evidence.

The girl’s boyfriend alerted the police about the incident a day later.

A team from Chandanjhira police station arrested the victim’s father and uncle.

