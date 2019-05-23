Jalpaiguri Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On

live Status party name candidate name BJP Dr. Jayanta Kumar Roy BJP Dr. Jayanta Kumar Roy LEADING

Jalpaiguri Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 57573 54.18% Dr. Jayanta Kumar Roy Leading AITC 39306 36.99% Bijoy Chandra Barman CPI(M) 3186 3.00% Bhagirath Chandra Roy NOTA 1599 1.50% Nota INC 1162 1.09% Mani Kumar Darnal IND 746 0.70% Subhash Biswas BSP 681 0.64% Jiban Krishna Majumder KPP(U) 560 0.53% Subal Chandra Roy IND 508 0.48% Harekrishna Sarkar SUCI 363 0.34% Haribhakta Sardar IND 229 0.22% Sachimohan Barman AMB 184 0.17% Khushi Ranjan Mondal SJNP 157 0.15% Ranjit Kumar Roy

3. Jalpaiguri is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Bengal region of West Bengal in East India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 49.46% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 7.68%. The estimated literacy level of Jalpaiguri is 74.47%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Bijoy Chandra Barman of TMC won in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 69,606 votes which was 5.35% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 38.00% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 12 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Mahendra Kumar Roy of CPM emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 88,371 votes which was 8.56% of the total votes polled. CPM had a vote share of 45.51% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 10 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 85.17% and in 2009, the constituency registered 82.4% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Jalpaiguri was: Bijoy Chandra Barman (TMC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,95,704 men, 7,35,760 women and 5 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Jalpaiguri is: 26.5243 88.7201Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: जलपाईगुड़ी, पश्चिम बंगाल (Hindi); জলপাইগুড়ি, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (Bengali); जलपैगुडी, पश्चिम बंगाल (Marathi); જલપાઇગુરી, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (Gujarati); ஜல்பாய்குரி, உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); జల్పాయిగుడీ, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (Telugu); ಜಲ್ಪೈಗುರಿ, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ (Kannada); ജൽപായ്ഗുരി, വെസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാൾ (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)