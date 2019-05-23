English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jalpaiguri Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Jalpaiguri (জলপাইগুড়ি) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
3. Jalpaiguri is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Bengal region of West Bengal in East India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 49.46% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 7.68%. The estimated literacy level of Jalpaiguri is 74.47%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Bijoy Chandra Barman of TMC won in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 69,606 votes which was 5.35% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 38.00% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 12 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Mahendra Kumar Roy of CPM emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 88,371 votes which was 8.56% of the total votes polled. CPM had a vote share of 45.51% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 10 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 85.17% and in 2009, the constituency registered 82.4% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Jalpaiguri was: Bijoy Chandra Barman (TMC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,95,704 men, 7,35,760 women and 5 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Jalpaiguri is: 26.5243 88.7201
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: जलपाईगुड़ी, पश्चिम बंगाल (Hindi); জলপাইগুড়ি, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (Bengali); जलपैगुडी, पश्चिम बंगाल (Marathi); જલપાઇગુરી, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (Gujarati); ஜல்பாய்குரி, உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); జల్పాయిగుడీ, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (Telugu); ಜಲ್ಪೈಗುರಿ, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ (Kannada); ജൽപായ്ഗുരി, വെസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാൾ (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
LEADING
Jalpaiguri Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
57573
54.18%
Dr. Jayanta Kumar Roy
AITC
39306
36.99%
Bijoy Chandra Barman
CPI(M)
3186
3.00%
Bhagirath Chandra Roy
NOTA
1599
1.50%
Nota
INC
1162
1.09%
Mani Kumar Darnal
IND
746
0.70%
Subhash Biswas
BSP
681
0.64%
Jiban Krishna Majumder
KPP(U)
560
0.53%
Subal Chandra Roy
IND
508
0.48%
Harekrishna Sarkar
SUCI
363
0.34%
Haribhakta Sardar
IND
229
0.22%
Sachimohan Barman
AMB
184
0.17%
Khushi Ranjan Mondal
SJNP
157
0.15%
Ranjit Kumar Roy
