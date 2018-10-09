GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
JAM 2019 Last Date Tomorrow i.e. 10th October 2018, Apply Now on jam.itkgp.ac.in

Interested candidates can follow the instructions below and submit online applications and upload documents on the website on or before 10th October 2018, 11:59pm.

Updated:October 9, 2018, 7:25 PM IST
IIT JAM 2019 Last Date to register online is tomorrow i.e. 10th October 2018 for candidates aspiring to appear for Joint Admission Test for M.Sc (JAM) 2019 intake. It is crucial to qualify the IIT JAM 2019 examination for candidates interested in pursuing M.Sc. (Two Year), Joint M.Sc- Ph.D., M.Sc-Ph.D. Dual Degree and other post-bachelor's degree programmes from IIT Kharagpur, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Madras and IIT Roorkee, and IISc Bangalore. Interested candidates can follow the instructions below and submit online applications and upload documents on the website on or before 10th October 2018, 11:59pm.

How to apply for IIT JAM 2019?

Step 1 – Visit the JOAPS portal - https://joaps.iitkgp.ac.in/
Step 2 – Register yourself
Step 3 – Login to your profile with registration credentials
Step 4 – Fill application form, pay application fee and complete the application process
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
IIT JAM 2019 - Application Fee
General & Others - Rs.1500 for 1 Paper/ Rs.2100 for 2 Papers
Females/SC/ST/PwD - Rs.750 for 1 Paper/ Rs.1050 for 2 Papers
IIT JAM 2019 – Important Dates

Online Registration Ends – 10th October 2018

Download Admit Card – 4th January 2019

Mock Test Link Live – 10th January 2019

JAM 2019 Exam – 10th February 2019

JAM 2019 Result – 20th March 2019

Submission of Application Forms for Admissions – 11th to 24th April 2019
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
