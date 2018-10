JAM 2019 Registration Closing Today, Exam on Feb 10, Apply Now

IIT JAM 2019 Registration is all set to close today i.e. 10October 2018 on JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS) - joaps.iitkgp.ac.in. Candidates aspiring to take admissions in M.Sc. (Two Year), Joint M.Sc- Ph.D., M.Sc-Ph.D. Dual Degree and other post-bachelor's degree programmes from the prestigious IITs and IISc Bangalore must apply now for the Joint Admission Test for M.Sc (JAM) 2019 intake.Step 1 – Visit the JOAPS portal - https://joaps.iitkgp.ac.in/ Step 2 – Register yourselfStep 3 – Login to your profile with registration credentialsStep 4 – Fill application form, pay application fee and complete the application processStep 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceGeneral & Others - Rs.1500 for 1 Paper/ Rs.2100 for 2 PapersFemales/SC/ST/PwD - Rs.750 for 1 Paper/ Rs.1050 for 2 PapersIIT JAM 2019 Exam Date - Sunday, 10February 2018Biological Sciences (BL)Mathematics (MA)Physics (PH)Biotechnology (BT)Chemistry (CY)Geology (GG)Mathematical Statistics (MS)Online Registration Ends – 10October 2018Download Admit Card – 4January 2019Mock Test Link Live – 10January 2019JAM 2019 Exam – 10February 2019JAM 2019 Result – 20March 2019Submission of Application Forms for Admissions – 11to 24April 2019