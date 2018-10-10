GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

JAM 2019 Registration Closing Today, Exam on Feb 10, Apply Now

Admission in M.Sc. (Two Year), Joint M.Sc- Ph.D., M.Sc-Ph.D. Dual Degree and other post-bachelor's degree programmes from the prestigious IITs and IISc Bangalore is up for grabs.

Contributor Content

Updated:October 10, 2018, 10:55 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
JAM 2019 Registration Closing Today, Exam on Feb 10, Apply Now
Representational image (Reuters)
Loading...
IIT JAM 2019 Registration is all set to close today i.e. 10th October 2018 on JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS) - joaps.iitkgp.ac.in. Candidates aspiring to take admissions in M.Sc. (Two Year), Joint M.Sc- Ph.D., M.Sc-Ph.D. Dual Degree and other post-bachelor's degree programmes from the prestigious IITs and IISc Bangalore must apply now for the Joint Admission Test for M.Sc (JAM) 2019 intake.

How to apply for IIT JAM 2019?

Step 1 – Visit the JOAPS portal - https://joaps.iitkgp.ac.in/

Step 2 – Register yourself

Step 3 – Login to your profile with registration credentials

Step 4 – Fill application form, pay application fee and complete the application process

Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference

IIT JAM 2019 - Application Fee

General & Others - Rs.1500 for 1 Paper/ Rs.2100 for 2 Papers

Females/SC/ST/PwD - Rs.750 for 1 Paper/ Rs.1050 for 2 Papers

IIT JAM 2019 – Examination Schedule:

IIT JAM 2019 Exam Date - Sunday, 10th February 2018

Session-I - 9:30am to 12:30pm
Biological Sciences (BL)
Mathematics (MA)
Physics (PH)

Session-II - 2:30pm to 5:30pm
Biotechnology (BT)
Chemistry (CY)
Geology (GG)
Mathematical Statistics (MS)

IIT JAM 2019 – Important Dates

Online Registration Ends – 10th October 2018

Download Admit Card – 4th January 2019

Mock Test Link Live – 10th January 2019

JAM 2019 Exam – 10th February 2019

JAM 2019 Result – 20th March 2019

Submission of Application Forms for Admissions – 11th to 24th April 2019
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...