Jama Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Steffy Teresa Murmu of AJSU Leads

11. Jama (जामा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Santhal Parganas region and Dumka (दुमका) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the Santhal Pargana (संथाल परगना) division. Jama is part of 2. Dumka Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (Scheduled Tribes) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 28.9% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 6.49%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 62.54%.

In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 2,05,776 eligible electors, of which 1,02,921 were male, 1,02,855 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Among the first-time voters in Jama, there are 5064 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 2950 are male, 2114 are female and 0 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 1750 voters in the 80+ age category and 2169 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.

Jama Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME AJSU -- -- Steffy Teresa Murmu LEADING IND -- -- Damodar Grihi JVMP -- -- Arjun Marandi JMM -- -- Sita Murmu BJP -- -- Suresh Murmu LJP -- -- Francis Murmu IND -- -- Kali Charan Paharia IND -- -- Chandan Murmu IND -- -- Daniel Murmu IND -- -- Devendra Tudu IND -- -- Barish Murmu IND -- -- Bonel Kisku IND -- -- Manuel Murmu IND -- -- Rashik Marandi BSP -- -- Arjun Pujhar

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 1,87,170 eligible electors, of which 94,542 were male, 92,627 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,62,923.

Jama has an elector sex ratio of 999.36.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Sita Murmu Alias Sita Soren of JMM won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 2306 votes which was 1.72% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JMM had a vote share of 39.8% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of JMM won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 12,706 votes which was 12.96% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JMM had a vote share of 39.33% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 11. Jama Assembly segment of Dumka Lok Sabha constituency. Dumka Parliament seat was won by BJP's Sunil Soren.

Number of contestants: A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 16 contestants and in 2009 elections 22 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at %. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 71.48%, while it was 60.16% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Friday, December 20, 2019 in Phase 5 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 270 polling stations in 11. Jama constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 209.

Extent: 11. Jama constituency comprises of the following areas of Dumka district of Jharkhand: Jama and Ramgarh police stations in Dumka Sadar sub-division.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Jama is: 24.4373 87.1925.

