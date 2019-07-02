Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh Using Madrasas in Bengal for Radicalisation of Youth: Home Ministry

Kolkata: A terror outfit based in Bangladesh is using some Madrasas in Burdwan and Murshidabad districts of West Bengal to radicalise and recruit local youths, Home Ministry said in its reply to a question in the Parliament on Tuesday.

The Home Ministry, in the written reply, stated that it had received “some inputs of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh using some madrassas in Burdwan and Murshidabad for radicalisation and recruitment activities.”

MoS, Home, G Kishan Reddy, further added in his reply that ‘relevant inputs in this regard are regularly shared with the state governments and agencies concerned with the advice to take appropriate action. Government has notified Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh or Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen India or Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Hindustan,’ and all its affiliates as a terrorist organisation under UAPA.

Also responding to questions about deteriorating law and order situation in West Bengal, the MoS further added that information has been received about a number of incidents of violence before, during and after the Lok Sabha elections 2019 resulting in deaths and injuries to several people, including political workers in West Bengal.

"Concern on the issue was shared by the government with the state government and an advisory was issued on June 9, 2019, asking the state government to maintain law and order, peace and public tranquillity in the state," he said.

There are intelligence inputs that Uloom Kamil Madrasa at Chapinawabgunj, Jamia Arabia Bag-e-Jannat Qawmi Madrasa near Benapole checkpost, Jamia Arabia Imadadul Uloom Madrasa at Faridabad in Bangladesh are involved in radicalizing youths in India.

Trinamool Congress Secretary General Partha Chatterjee said, “I will not be able to say anything in this matter. Also, I am not aware whether the state home department has received any such letters or not.”

Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh is said to be responsible for the 2104 Burdwan bomb blast in which two suspected terrorists were killed, and for series of bomb blasts in Gaya in 2013 in which several monks and visitors were injured. Last week, India’s top investigating agency NIA arrested a suspect, Habeebur Rehman, from Bengaluru in connection with these attacks.

A ‘Wanted’ list was also issued in 2014 which included names like Md. Habib-ur-Rahman (Central Sura Member of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh-JMB), Md. Ismail Finga (High Command of JMB), Hafej Moulana Manirul (JMB member), Md. Abu Bakkar Siddique (JMB High Command), Md. Irfan Reza (JMB secretary), Md Abdul Karim (JMB High Command), Moulana Ayeshuddin (JMB secretary), Moulana Faysal (Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami-HuJI leader), Bakhtiar Hussian (HuJI), Hassan (HuJI)

A senior IB official said, “The MHA alert mainly pointed towards private and not government aided madrasas which active in bordering areas of Bengal.”