Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • HUL Suffers Q3 Beating
  • Sensex Falls 200 pts, Nifty below 11,950
  • Long Wishlist of Auto Industry
  • Markets Open Today
  • No Briefcase, But Bahi Khata
  • FinMin to Present Budget at 11am
News18 » India
1-min read

Jamia Alumni Association Files Police Complaint Against BJP's Thakur, Varma, Mishra

The complaint was filed at the New Friends Colony police station late on Thursday and a its copy was sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Delhi Police Commissioner and DCP South Delhi, Khan said.

PTI

Updated:February 1, 2020, 9:37 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Jamia Alumni Association Files Police Complaint Against BJP's Thakur, Varma, Mishra
Anurag Thakur (L) and Parvesh Sharma made communally charged statements as the BJP looks to consolidate Hindu votes for Delhi elections.

New Delhi: The Jamia Millia Islamia Alumni Association has filed a police complaint against BJP leaders Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Varma and Kapil Mishra, alleging that their actions and speeches led to the Jamia firing incident on Thursday.

Tension spiraled in Jamia Nagar on Thursday after a man fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters, injuring a Jamia Millia Islamia student before walking away while waving the firearm above his head and shouting "Yeh lo aazadi" amid heavy police presence in the area.

The association has also lodged a complaint against the man, its president Shifa Urrehman Khan said.

"We have lodged a complaint against Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Varma and Kapil Mishra. Their instigation has led to this incident where our student got injured. We want a detailed investigation against them," he said.

The complaint was filed at the New Friends Colony police station late on Thursday and a its copy was sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Delhi Police Commissioner and DCP South Delhi, Khan said.

Aamna Aasif, who was with the injured media student Shadab Farooq said, "We were near the University in the crowd and from near a pillar of a flyover, a man suddenly emerged brandishing his gun." "The students tried to grab him but he cleverly walked backwards closer to policemen and shot from there," she said.

"Shadab was closest to the man.The police instead of helping us stood there. They even saw the gun in his hand as he had raised his hand quite visibly before shooting. We had no time to think. We started running towards him (Shadab) to take him the hospital. The police didn't even remove barricades to let us take himm" Aasif said.

Another student Mohd Sharjeel said, "The police must do an inquiry on the policemen posted on duty at Jamia on January 30. They were first showed indifference and then no remorse".

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram