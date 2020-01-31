Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Jamia Firing: Accused Sent to 14-day Protective Custody

The police said they have also urged the Board to form a medical panel to conduct a bone ossification test that will verify the age of the youth.

PTI

Updated:January 31, 2020, 7:28 PM IST
Jamia Firing: Accused Sent to 14-day Protective Custody
The shooter brandishes his gun during a protest against CAA outside the Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi on Jan 30, 2020. (REUTERS)

New Delhi: The youth who fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters near the Jamia Millia University, in which a student was injured, was on Friday sent to a 14-day protective custody by the Juvenile Justice Board, police said.

The accused was presented before the Board in the afternoon, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rajesh Deo said.

The police said they have also urged the Board to form a medical panel to conduct a bone ossification test that will verify the age of the youth.

On Thursday, the accused fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters, injuring Jamia student Shadab Farooq, before walking away while waving the firearm above his head and shouting "Yeh lo aazadi" amid heavy police presence.

The Crime Branch is probing the case.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

