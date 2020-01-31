Jamia Firing: Accused Sent to 14-day Protective Custody
The police said they have also urged the Board to form a medical panel to conduct a bone ossification test that will verify the age of the youth.
The shooter brandishes his gun during a protest against CAA outside the Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi on Jan 30, 2020. (REUTERS)
New Delhi: The youth who fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters near the Jamia Millia University, in which a student was injured, was on Friday sent to a 14-day protective custody by the Juvenile Justice Board, police said.
The accused was presented before the Board in the afternoon, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rajesh Deo said.
The police said they have also urged the Board to form a medical panel to conduct a bone ossification test that will verify the age of the youth.
On Thursday, the accused fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters, injuring Jamia student Shadab Farooq, before walking away while waving the firearm above his head and shouting "Yeh lo aazadi" amid heavy police presence.
The Crime Branch is probing the case.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Australian Open 2020 Semi-finals HIGHLIGHTS: Dominic Thiem Beats Alexander Zverev to Book Final vs Novak Djokovic
- WhatsApp: Here's How to Send Italic, Bold, Strikethrough, or Monospaced Text Messages
- Thappad Trailer Brings Explosive Collaboration Between Taapsee Pannu and Anubhav Sinha
- Google Search For Coronavirus Will Now Also Show Tips on How to Keep Yourself Safe
- Facebook Takes Down Profile of Jamia Shooter Who Fired at Students During Anti-CAA Protests