Jamia Firing: Home Minister Amit Shah Says Culprit Will Not Be Spared, Probe Transferred to Crime Branch

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday directed Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to take strict action in the case of a man who fired a gun at protesters near the Jamia Millia Islamia University.

Hours after the incident, Shah said the case will be investigated by Special Commissioner of Delhi Police Praveer Ranjan.

Shah said the central government will not tolerate such incidents and the guilty will not be spared.

"I have spoken to the Delhi Police Commissioner on the incident of firing in Delhi and have directed him to take strictest action," he said in a tweet.

Jamia Nagar remained tense through much of Thursday after the man fired a pistol at a group of people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), injuring a Jamia Millia Islamia student before walking away while waving the firearm above his head and shouting "Yeh lo aazadi (take this freedom)" amid heavy police presence in the area.

The man was subsequently overpowered by police and detained. He was taken into custody and was being interrogated, police said, adding that it is being verified whether or not he is a juvenile.

Following the apprehension of the culprit, thousands of people and police personnel faced off against each other near the university campus, with protesters breaking barricades and clashing with security forces.

The injured student Shahdab Farooq, who was seen bleeding from his left hand, was taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre. The student of mass communications hails from Kashmir.

The incident of shooting was captured by television cameras that showed the man, dressed in light-coloured pants and a dark jacket, walking on an empty road barricaded by the police. Behind him, a group of policemen could be seen in the frame.

"By the time the police could react, the person had already fired. Everything happened in seconds. The investigation is on and the case has been transferred to the Crime Branch," said Special CP Intelligence Praveer Ranjan. "We have apprehended the person. We are investigating whether he is a juvenile or not."

Before brandishing the gun, the gunman went live on Facebook — he also put out messages on Facebook, referencing the Shaheen Bagh protests nearby.

"Shaheen Bhag, Khel Khatam (Run Shaheen, the game is over)," said one of the posts.

Another message said, "Please wrap me in saffron in my last journey with slogans of Jai Shri Ram."

The Facebook profile was deleted after screenshots of his posts were circulated widely on social media platforms. The police said they are working to verify his real name.

Several students recapped how their peaceful march, intended to reach Rajghat, Mahatma Gandhi's samadhi, descended into violence.

"We were moving towards the Holy Family Hospital where the police had raised barricades. Suddenly, a gun-wielding man came out and opened fire. One bullet hit my friend's hand," recalled Aamna Asif, a student of economics at the university. She said Farooq was trying to calm the attacker down, but was shot at.

At separate anti-CAA protests, Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav, activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan, and CPI leaders D Raja and Kumar Anjaan were among those who were detained on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary.

(With inputs from agencies)

