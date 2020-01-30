Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Jamia Firing: Delhi Police Shift Blame on Protesters, Claim Gunman Was Part of the Crowd

Videos and photographs shared on social media by journalists show the attacker brandishing his weapon at the protesters while shouting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘yeh lo azadi’ as the police look on from a distance.

News18.com

Updated:January 30, 2020, 5:47 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Jamia Firing: Delhi Police Shift Blame on Protesters, Claim Gunman Was Part of the Crowd
DCP South East District Chinmoy Biswal.

New Delhi: Barely hours after a Jamia Millia Islamia student was injured by a gunman at a march against the divisive Citizenship Amendment Act, the Delhi Police shifted blame onto the protesters amid questions over its failure to thwart the attack despite the attacker brandishing the gun in full public view before firing.

Speaking to News18, DCP South East District Chinmoy Biswal said the gunman was part of the protesting crowd and blamed the organisers of the march for going ahead with the rally to Jantar Mantar despite denial of permission.

“The person brandishing the pistol came out from the crowd of protesters only… Question them (organisers) who made a public call that anybody can join the protest,” Biswal said.

Videos and photographs shared on social media by journalists present to cover the march show the attacker, identified as Gopal Sharma, brandishing his weapon at the protesters while shouting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘yeh lo azadi (here is your freedom)’. The visuals show police personnel looking on from a distance. They overpowered and arrested the attacker after he fired an injured student Shadab Farooq in the hand.

The students were heading from Jamia to Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat. The march was stopped at the Holy Family Hospital near the university.

"They were being repeatedly told that the protest should be carried out peacefully. We had barricaded the road just before the Holy Family hospital. Meanwhile, a person was seen in the crowd who waved something which appeared to be a weapon… We have detained him and are interrogating him. One person has also been injured," Biswal said.

The attacker had even been live on Facebook barely minutes before opening fire and had even posted updates like ‘Shaheen Bagh, khel khatam’ (game over, Shaheen Bagh). Shaheen Bagh has become the epicentre of resistance in the national capital against the new citizenship law, displacing regularisation of colonies and civic issues as the main poll issue head of the February 8 elections.

Opposition parties, meanwhile, have blamed MoS Finance Anurag Thakur for inciting Thursday’s attack with his ‘goli maaro saalon ko’ slogan at a recent election rally.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram