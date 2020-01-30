Jamia Protests LIVE Updates: Amit Shah Says Culprit Will Not Be Spared as Protests Continue outside Campus after Firing

Read More

Jamia Protests LIVE Updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said he has directed the Delhi Commissioner of Police to take strict action in case of the firing at Jamia protesters. The central government will not tolerate such incidents and the guilty will not be spared, he said. Protesters on Wednesday breached a portion of the barricading near Jamia Millia Islamia University as the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) continued, hours after a man fired a pistol at a group, injuring a student. The man then calmly walked away while waving the weapon above his head and shouting "yeh lo aazadi" amid heavy police presence in the area. The man was subsequently overpowered by the police and taken into custody.The development, which triggered panic in the area, was captured by cameras. The accused, dressed in light-coloured pants and a dark jacket, then walked away on an empty road barricaded by police, turned around and shouted at protesters in Hindi.