Jamia Protests LIVE Updates: Amit Shah Says Culprit Will Not Be Spared as Protests Continue outside Campus after Firing

Jamia Protests LIVE Updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said he has directed the Delhi Commissioner of Police to take strict action in case of the firing at Jamia protesters. The central government will not tolerate such incidents and the guilty will not be spared, he said. Protesters on Wednesday breached a portion of the barricading near Jamia Millia Islamia University as the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) continued, hours after a man fired a pistol at a group, injuring a student. The man then calmly walked away while waving the weapon above his head and shouting "yeh lo aazadi" amid heavy police presence in the area. The man was subsequently overpowered by the police and taken into custody.
The development, which triggered panic in the area, was captured by cameras. The accused, dressed in light-coloured pants and a dark jacket, then walked away on an empty road barricaded by police, turned around and shouted at protesters in Hindi.
Read More
Jan 30, 2020 6:17 pm (IST)
Responding to Home Minister Amit Shah's Tweet on the Jamia firing incident, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says the law and order situation in Delhi is worsening. "What is happening in Delhi? The law system of Delhi is deteriorating. Please take care of Delhi's law and order," Kejriwal wrote.
ये दिल्ली में क्या हो रहा है? दिल्ली की क़ानून व्यवस्था बिगड़ती जा रही है। कृपया दिल्ली की क़ानून व्यवस्था को सम्भालिये https://t.co/jtBtDqncND
AAP Demands FIR Against BJP's Anurag Thakur | Demanding an FIR against Anurag Thakur, AAP leader Ajoy Kumar says. ”The man is so fearless that he does a Facebook live from his phone. It is clear that police is offering protection to the man. We demand the resignation of Amit Shah and an FIR against Anurag Thakur. Delhi Police must explain how the man could brandish a gun.
Jan 30, 2020 6:01 pm (IST)
Have Asked Police to Take Strict Action Against Culprit: Amit Shah | Home Minister Amit Shah says he has asked Delhi Police commissioner to take strict action against Gopal Sharma, who shot a student of Jamia Millia Islamia. "Today I have spoken to Delhi Police Commissioner on the firing incident(in Jamia area) that has taken place & instructed them to take strict action. Central government will not tolerate any such incident, it will be taken seriously and the culprit will not be spared," Shah said.
Jan 30, 2020 5:57 pm (IST)
Shadab Farooq, the Jamia student who was shot at by Gopal Sharma in the afternoon, had to climb a barricade with a bleeding hand to get help as the Police did not remove the barricade.
Jan 30, 2020 5:49 pm (IST)
Jamia Students' March to Rajghat Stopped | The long march towards Rajghat by Jamia Millia Islamia students to protest against the new citizenship law (CAA), has been stopped by the police near the Holy Family Hospital. Several march participants are saying the man who opened fire was a "follower of Nathuram Godse". "We are following the ideology of Gandhi, but the same ideology that killed Mahatma wanted to kill us," said a participant.
Jan 30, 2020 5:44 pm (IST)
CPI(M) Attacks BJP over Jamia Shooting | "Hate speech, call to violence by ministers and BJP leaders, and silence of PM Modi has led to this shameful outcome," says CPI(M) on Jamia shooting.
Jan 30, 2020 5:43 pm (IST)
Massive Protests Continue Outside Jamia Millia | Thousand of students continue to protest outside Jamia Millia Islamia as a gun-wielding man earlier open fired at the protestors, injuring one studenet. Police has deployed water canon and large number of personnel continue to barricade the area.
Jan 30, 2020 5:36 pm (IST)
Injured Jamia Student Out of Danger | The injured student, Shadab Farooq from Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, was hit by the bullet in his left arm and was rushed to Holy Family hospital in Jamia Nagar. He was later shifted to AIIMS and is stated to be out of danger.
Jan 30, 2020 5:33 pm (IST)
Assailant Identified as Gopal Sharma | The assailant has been identified as Gopal Sharma from Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha district. He has been taken into custody and is being questioned, police said.
Jan 30, 2020 5:31 pm (IST)
Gun-wielding Man Open Fires at Jamia Protestors | A gun-wielding man opened fire on protesters demonstrating against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens near the Jamia Millia Islamia in south Delhi, injuring a student.
Outside Jamia campus on Thursday.
"We were moving towards the Holy Family Hospital where the police had raised barricades. Suddenly, a gun-wielding man came out and opened fire. One bullet hit my friend's hand," said Aamna Asif, a student of economics at the university. She said her friend, Shadab Farooq, a mass communication student, was injured in his left hand and taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre.
Al-Ameen, another student, said the man was brandishing his pistol and shouted "Yeh lo azaadi (Here, take your freedom)".
There was heavy police and media presence when the incident took place.
The students were heading from Jamia to Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat. The march was stopped at the Holy Family Hospital near the university.
Students squatted in the area, asking the police to go back. As they raised slogans of "Go back, go back", police officials asked them to maintain peace and conduct their protest peacefully.