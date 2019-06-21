Jamia May Soon Start Yoga Course, VC Says Have Sent Proposal to HRD Ministry

New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia University Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar has put across a proposal to the Human Resource Development Ministry that the varsity should Yoga courses, expressing her desire that institute should be producing Yoga professionals.

"Our students receive an education in many streams and subjects and should also get trained in yoga. The world celebrates this tradition and our students should be able to learn and train others as they go out in the world. I have made a proposal to the minister regarding the same. We should get trained staff for such a course on yoga,” Akhtar said on the fifth International Yoga Day,

She added, “We will start Yoga classes in the university and students and others can join in the classes.”

The students along with the VC participated in the International Yoga Day celebrations on Friday. As a part of the celebrations, students performed asanas in the sports complex early in the day.

Akhtar said that it is good for students to start practicing Yoga at an early age to maintain good health and flexibility.

Celebrations were also seen across several other college campuses. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the celebrations as he performed Yoga with 40,000 enthusiasts in the Prabhat Tara ground in Ranchi after urging everyone to practice the ancient Indian discipline.

Events to mark the day are being held across the country and several of them are being led by Union ministers, including Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh.