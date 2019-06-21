Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Jamia May Soon Start Yoga Course, VC Says Have Sent Proposal to HRD Ministry

The students along with the VC participated in the International Yoga Day celebrations on Friday. As a part of the celebrations, students performed asanas.

News18.com

Updated:June 21, 2019, 11:38 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Jamia May Soon Start Yoga Course, VC Says Have Sent Proposal to HRD Ministry
File photo of JMI VC Najma Akhtar.
Loading...

New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia University Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar has put across a proposal to the Human Resource Development Ministry that the varsity should Yoga courses, expressing her desire that institute should be producing Yoga professionals.

"Our students receive an education in many streams and subjects and should also get trained in yoga. The world celebrates this tradition and our students should be able to learn and train others as they go out in the world. I have made a proposal to the minister regarding the same. We should get trained staff for such a course on yoga,” Akhtar said on the fifth International Yoga Day,

She added, “We will start Yoga classes in the university and students and others can join in the classes.”

The students along with the VC participated in the International Yoga Day celebrations on Friday. As a part of the celebrations, students performed asanas in the sports complex early in the day.

Akhtar said that it is good for students to start practicing Yoga at an early age to maintain good health and flexibility.

Celebrations were also seen across several other college campuses. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the celebrations as he performed Yoga with 40,000 enthusiasts in the Prabhat Tara ground in Ranchi after urging everyone to practice the ancient Indian discipline.

Events to mark the day are being held across the country and several of them are being led by Union ministers, including Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram