English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jamia Milia to Make its Debut on Instagram and Linkedin
JMI media coordinator Ahmed Azeem said the move was aimed at reaching out to more youngsters who are active on the digital platform.
Representative image.
Loading...
New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) will soon make its debut on Instagram and Linkedin, making it the first central university in the city to have its presence on social media.
According to JMI media coordinator Ahmed Azeem, the move is aimed at reaching out to more youngsters who are active on the digital platform.
The university already has a verified Facebook page with 36,718 followers. It is also mulling to make its debut on Twitter.
The Instagram and LinkedIn pages will be formally launched by Jamia Millia Islamia Vice Chancellor Professor Najma Akhtar.
Linkedin will be the platform for industry interaction and for putting details of research papers published by the students of the university, Azeem said.
Instagram will be used to put out aesthetic pictures of the university and those of the events on the campus, he said.
"Fifty events take place inside the university at a given point of time. The social media presence will help widen the reach of the university," the JMI media coordinator said.
The university will be available on Instagram as jamiamilliaislamia_official.
The other two prominent universities in the national capital — Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University — do not have a digital presence.
JNU Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar, however, is quite active on Twitter.
JMI was ranked at the 12th position in the 'universities' category of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) in the country by the HRD Ministry.
While the Delhi University got the 13th rank, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) was at the second position.
JMI, which will be completing 100 years in 2020, recently got its first woman vice chancellor in Akhtar.
According to JMI media coordinator Ahmed Azeem, the move is aimed at reaching out to more youngsters who are active on the digital platform.
The university already has a verified Facebook page with 36,718 followers. It is also mulling to make its debut on Twitter.
The Instagram and LinkedIn pages will be formally launched by Jamia Millia Islamia Vice Chancellor Professor Najma Akhtar.
Linkedin will be the platform for industry interaction and for putting details of research papers published by the students of the university, Azeem said.
Instagram will be used to put out aesthetic pictures of the university and those of the events on the campus, he said.
"Fifty events take place inside the university at a given point of time. The social media presence will help widen the reach of the university," the JMI media coordinator said.
The university will be available on Instagram as jamiamilliaislamia_official.
The other two prominent universities in the national capital — Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University — do not have a digital presence.
JNU Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar, however, is quite active on Twitter.
JMI was ranked at the 12th position in the 'universities' category of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) in the country by the HRD Ministry.
While the Delhi University got the 13th rank, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) was at the second position.
JMI, which will be completing 100 years in 2020, recently got its first woman vice chancellor in Akhtar.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers: Endgame, Watch Early Reactions To Robert Downey Jr-Chris Evans' Starrer
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Urmila Matondkar Campaigns In North Mumbai Constituency
-
Friday 26 April , 2019
Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Avengers: Endgame, Watch Early Reactions To Robert Downey Jr-Chris Evans' Starrer
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Urmila Matondkar Campaigns In North Mumbai Constituency
Friday 26 April , 2019 Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers Endgame is the Catharsis Black Widow was Waiting for All These Years
- Samajwadi Party & Press Information Bureau Share Avengers Endgame Themed Posts
- Idris Elba and Partner Sabrina Dhowre Secretly Marry in Morocco
- Game of Thrones' 'Mother Of Dragons' Emilia Clarke Goes Undercover as 'Jon Snow' to Prank Fans
- Indian Teenager's Dance to 'Agneepath' Song Amazes 'Britian's Got Talent' Judges
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results