Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Jamia Milia to Make its Debut on Instagram and Linkedin

JMI media coordinator Ahmed Azeem said the move was aimed at reaching out to more youngsters who are active on the digital platform.

PTI

Updated:April 27, 2019, 11:01 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Jamia Milia to Make its Debut on Instagram and Linkedin
Representative image.
Loading...
New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) will soon make its debut on Instagram and Linkedin, making it the first central university in the city to have its presence on social media.

According to JMI media coordinator Ahmed Azeem, the move is aimed at reaching out to more youngsters who are active on the digital platform.

The university already has a verified Facebook page with 36,718 followers. It is also mulling to make its debut on Twitter.

The Instagram and LinkedIn pages will be formally launched by Jamia Millia Islamia Vice Chancellor Professor Najma Akhtar.

Linkedin will be the platform for industry interaction and for putting details of research papers published by the students of the university, Azeem said.

Instagram will be used to put out aesthetic pictures of the university and those of the events on the campus, he said.

"Fifty events take place inside the university at a given point of time. The social media presence will help widen the reach of the university," the JMI media coordinator said.

The university will be available on Instagram as jamiamilliaislamia_official.

The other two prominent universities in the national capital — Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University — do not have a digital presence.

JNU Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar, however, is quite active on Twitter.

JMI was ranked at the 12th position in the 'universities' category of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) in the country by the HRD Ministry.

While the Delhi University got the 13th rank, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) was at the second position.

JMI, which will be completing 100 years in 2020, recently got its first woman vice chancellor in Akhtar.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram