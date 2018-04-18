English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jamia Millia Islamia Admit Cards 2018 Released at jmicoe.in; Download Now!
JMI is scheduled to organize the entrance exams in the months of April, May and June, for candidates seeking admissions to various Doctorate, Postgraduate, Undergraduate, Diploma and Certificate programmes in the varsity for the academic session 2018-19.
File Photo of Jamia Milia Islamia University.
Jamia Millia Islamia Admit Cards 2018 have been released on its official examinations website - jmicoe.in/. JMI is scheduled to organize the entrance exams in the months of April, May and June, for candidates seeking admissions to various Doctorate, Postgraduate, Undergraduate, Diploma and Certificate programmes in the varsity for the academic session 2018-19. Candidates who had successfully applied for the admissions can follow the instructions below and download their Admit Card now:
How to download Jamia Millia Islamia Admit Cards 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://jmicoe.in/
Step 2 – Click on the Student Login tab, enter your Email Id/Enrollment Number and Password to login to your profile
Step 3 – Download your Admit Card and take two printouts for further reference
Direct Link - http://jmiregular.ucanapply.com/universitysystem/student/
Jamia Millia Islamia currently offers 72 Postgraduate, 45 Undergraduate, 12 PG Diploma, 11 Advanced Diploma, 30 Diploma, 24 Certificate and MPhil/PhD courses for which approximately 1,56,420 candidates have applied for.
JMI will organize the entrance exams in 7 cities across the country viz – Delhi, Patna, Lucknow, Srinagar, Guwahati, Calicut and Kolkata. Interested candidates can refer to the url below to check the syllabus for the entrance exams for various doctoral, postgraduate, undergraduate, diploma and certificate programmes:
http://jmi.ac.in/entrancetestsyllabi
