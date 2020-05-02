Jamia Millia Islamia Asks Hostellers to Vacate Rooms and Return Home
Jamia Millia Islamia said with MHA allowing the use of trains for taking stranded people home, the hostellers can return to their parents.
Jamia Millia Islamia University (File Photo: Getty Images)
New Delhi: The Jamia Millia Islamia on Friday directed hostellers to vacate their rooms and return home, after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) allowed the use of trains for ferrying people stranded due to the nationwide lockdown to their respective states.
The university was shut owing to the coronavirus pandemic and would reopen in August for regular students, while the new academic session would commence from September.
The examination schedules slated for July 2020 will be notified in due course, the university said.
The resource materials for exams and research are accessible online, it said.
"The students stranded in the hostels who could not go back to their homes earlier and stayed back are hereby directed to vacate the hostels as per the arrangements of transportation and travel protocols of the state governments," it said.
The areas in proximity of the university have been declared hotspots and sealed and the university said that it will become difficult to maintain logistics and manpower requirements in future.
The hostels are needed for maintenance and for contingent quarantine facilities, the university added.
"Therefore, the hostels are to be vacated completely with no exceptions. The provosts (boys and girls hostels) are requested to initiate the process urgently," it said.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hrithik Roshan Pens Emotional Note To Rishi Kapoor: You Gave Me Strength At My Weakest Moments
- 'Alcohol Can Kill Coronavirus': Cong MLA's Bizarre Bid to Reopen Booze Shops in Rajasthan
- Salman Khan Posts Shirtless Workout Pic, Jokes Jacqueline Fernandez Sneakily Clicked It
- Majority of Players Are Scared of Returning to Football Amid Covid-19, Says Sergio Aguero
- Serie A Set to Return to Training with Nod from Local Authorities Despite Government's Decision