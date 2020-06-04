Jamia Millia Islamia Staffer Dies of Coronavirus, Varsity Shut till June 30

After the death of an official of the Jamia Millia Islamia due to Covid-19, the institution will remain shut till June 30, an official order from the varsity said on Thursday.

The deceased was working as a senior clerk in the varsity's Centre for Theoretical Physics.

"We are sad to inform you that a senior clerk in the Centre for Theoretical Physics has expired today due to Covid-19. In compliance with the order of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Jamia Millia Islamia shall remain closed till June 30," the order said.

The university has asked its officials to stay at home and only attend "emergency" cases in the office.