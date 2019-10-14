Jamia Millia Islamia Student Commits Suicide in Southeast Delhi, Probe Underway
The victim has been identified as Irfan BK, a first-year student, who was pursuing Master of Arts (Psychology) at the university. He reportedly hailed from Kerala.
Representative image.
New Delhi: A 22-year-old student of the Jamia Millia Islamia allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his rented accommodation in Southeast Delhi's Okhla Vihar on Monday, police said.
The victim has been identified as Irfan BK, a first-year student, who was pursuing Master of Arts (Psychology) at the university. He hailed from Kerala, they said.
He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, the police said, adding a probe is underway to ascertain the reason.
A varsity official said, "He was a first year student and had enrolled as a student in July. He belonged to Kerala."
