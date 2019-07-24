Jamia Millia Islamia University Introduces Four New Courses, Increases MTech Seats
Jamia Millia Islamia University. (File Photo: Getty Images)
New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia has introduced four new courses from this academic session, including two in post-graduation.
The university has also increased the number of seats in M.Tech Mechanical Engineering from 18 to 30.
The new post-graduation courses introduced are Master of Science in Banking and Financial Analytics under the Department of Economics with intake of 40 seats and M.Tech Environmental Science and Engineering (Full Time) programme in conjunction with existing part-time programmes with intake of 12 seats.
The varsity has also introduced PG Diploma in Molecular Diagnostics (PGMD-Self Financed) in Multidisciplinary Centre for Advance Research and Studies with 30 seats and Advance Diploma in Turkish Language (part-time) in the MMAJ Academy of International Studies with availability of 20 seats.
Four courses that have been revived are the advanced diploma in Modern Persian in the Department of Persian with intake of 20 seats, the advanced diploma in Pashto in the Director of Persian with 10 seats, the diploma programme in Uzbek in the MMAJ Academy of International
Studies with 10 seats and the certificate in Uzbek in the MMAJ Academy of International Studies with 20 seats.
The university will conduct an entrance examination for admission in the courses.
