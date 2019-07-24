Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Jamia Millia Islamia University Introduces Four New Courses, Increases MTech Seats

The new post-graduation courses introduced are Master of Science in Banking and Financial Analytics under the Department of Economics with intake of 40 seats.

PTI

Updated:July 24, 2019, 7:35 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Jamia Millia Islamia University Introduces Four New Courses, Increases MTech Seats
Jamia Millia Islamia University. (File Photo: Getty Images)
Loading...

New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia has introduced four new courses from this academic session, including two in post-graduation.

The university has also increased the number of seats in M.Tech Mechanical Engineering from 18 to 30.

The new post-graduation courses introduced are Master of Science in Banking and Financial Analytics under the Department of Economics with intake of 40 seats and M.Tech Environmental Science and Engineering (Full Time) programme in conjunction with existing part-time programmes with intake of 12 seats.

The varsity has also introduced PG Diploma in Molecular Diagnostics (PGMD-Self Financed) in Multidisciplinary Centre for Advance Research and Studies with 30 seats and Advance Diploma in Turkish Language (part-time) in the MMAJ Academy of International Studies with availability of 20 seats.

Four courses that have been revived are the advanced diploma in Modern Persian in the Department of Persian with intake of 20 seats, the advanced diploma in Pashto in the Director of Persian with 10 seats, the diploma programme in Uzbek in the MMAJ Academy of International

Studies with 10 seats and the certificate in Uzbek in the MMAJ Academy of International Studies with 20 seats.

The university will conduct an entrance examination for admission in the courses.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram