1-min read

Jamia Millia Islamia University Releases Applications for UPSC 2020 Coaching at jmicoe.in. All You Need to Know

The Jamia Millia Islamia University has released the JMI Application Form 2019 for admission into its UPSC free coaching programme at jmicoe.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 12, 2019, 3:12 PM IST
Representative image.
Jamia’s RCA Application form 2019 | The Jamia Millia Islamia University has released the JMI Application Form 2019 for admission into its UPSC Free Coaching programme. The JMI UPSC free coaching application form 2019 is released by the Central University Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) in online mode whereas the free UPSC coaching classes will be provided by the Jamia Millia Islamia JMI’s dedicated section Residential Coaching Academy (RCA). The Jamia’s RCA application form 2019 is available just in online mode at the exam conducting authority Jamia Millia Islamia or popularly called as JMI’s official website jmicoe.in. The 2019 JMI Application Form for admission into its UPSC Free Coaching programme can be filled till June 25 and has to be submitted online.

Steps to fill Jamia RCA Application Form 2019 for UPSC Free Coaching programme:
1- Visit the Jamia Millia Islamia’s official website jmicoe.in.
2- At the homepage, on left-hand side, you will find ‘admission’ tab
3- From it, click on URL reading UPSC Free Coaching or IAS Free Coaching Admission
4- You will be redirected on a new page
5- Enter the required details for creating and completing your applicant login
6- Complete the steps as directed and upload your photograph, signature
7- Pay the application fee
8- Check your registered email id if you received the confirmation mail for successful submission of Jamia RCA Application Form 2019
9- Take a printout of your application form

Fee for 2019 Jamia RCA Application Form is Rs. 650. Students need to pay the Jamia 2019 RCA Application fees for UPSC 2019 via net banking. The written test for Jamia Millia Islamia RCA UPSC free programme is scheduled for July 7 (Sunday) and the duration is 3 hours. The negative marking scheme is practised in the entrance exam. A total of 150 students will be selected for Jamia’s RCA UPSC Free Coaching programme.
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Loading...
