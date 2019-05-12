English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jamia Millia Islamia University Releases Applications for UPSC 2020 Coaching at jmicoe.in. All You Need to Know
The Jamia Millia Islamia University has released the JMI Application Form 2019 for admission into its UPSC free coaching programme at jmicoe.in.
Representative image.
Loading...
Jamia’s RCA Application form 2019 | The Jamia Millia Islamia University has released the JMI Application Form 2019 for admission into its UPSC Free Coaching programme. The JMI UPSC free coaching application form 2019 is released by the Central University Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) in online mode whereas the free UPSC coaching classes will be provided by the Jamia Millia Islamia JMI’s dedicated section Residential Coaching Academy (RCA). The Jamia’s RCA application form 2019 is available just in online mode at the exam conducting authority Jamia Millia Islamia or popularly called as JMI’s official website jmicoe.in. The 2019 JMI Application Form for admission into its UPSC Free Coaching programme can be filled till June 25 and has to be submitted online.
Steps to fill Jamia RCA Application Form 2019 for UPSC Free Coaching programme:
1- Visit the Jamia Millia Islamia’s official website jmicoe.in.
2- At the homepage, on left-hand side, you will find ‘admission’ tab
3- From it, click on URL reading UPSC Free Coaching or IAS Free Coaching Admission
4- You will be redirected on a new page
5- Enter the required details for creating and completing your applicant login
6- Complete the steps as directed and upload your photograph, signature
7- Pay the application fee
8- Check your registered email id if you received the confirmation mail for successful submission of Jamia RCA Application Form 2019
9- Take a printout of your application form
Fee for 2019 Jamia RCA Application Form is Rs. 650. Students need to pay the Jamia 2019 RCA Application fees for UPSC 2019 via net banking. The written test for Jamia Millia Islamia RCA UPSC free programme is scheduled for July 7 (Sunday) and the duration is 3 hours. The negative marking scheme is practised in the entrance exam. A total of 150 students will be selected for Jamia’s RCA UPSC Free Coaching programme.
Steps to fill Jamia RCA Application Form 2019 for UPSC Free Coaching programme:
1- Visit the Jamia Millia Islamia’s official website jmicoe.in.
2- At the homepage, on left-hand side, you will find ‘admission’ tab
3- From it, click on URL reading UPSC Free Coaching or IAS Free Coaching Admission
4- You will be redirected on a new page
5- Enter the required details for creating and completing your applicant login
6- Complete the steps as directed and upload your photograph, signature
7- Pay the application fee
8- Check your registered email id if you received the confirmation mail for successful submission of Jamia RCA Application Form 2019
9- Take a printout of your application form
Fee for 2019 Jamia RCA Application Form is Rs. 650. Students need to pay the Jamia 2019 RCA Application fees for UPSC 2019 via net banking. The written test for Jamia Millia Islamia RCA UPSC free programme is scheduled for July 7 (Sunday) and the duration is 3 hours. The negative marking scheme is practised in the entrance exam. A total of 150 students will be selected for Jamia’s RCA UPSC Free Coaching programme.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
PM Modi's Advice To Newly-Elected MPs, "Shun VIP Culture"
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Facebook Deleted Over 2 Billion Fake Accounts In Three Months
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 PM Modi's Advice To Newly-Elected MPs, "Shun VIP Culture"
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Facebook Deleted Over 2 Billion Fake Accounts In Three Months
Live TV
Recommended For You
- YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Student Discount Plans Introduced in India
- Chris Hemsworth Would 'Still Love' to Do More Thor, Opens Up on His 40 Kg Fat Suit in Endgame
- Sophie Turner in Glittery Chainmail Outfit Gives Futuristic Fashion Goals
- Cat Suits to Tutus: A Look at Serena Williams' Most Badass Fashion Statements
- Deepika Padukone on Legalising Same-sex Marriage: Feels Strange We Even Need to Address It
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results