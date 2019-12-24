Jharkhand result tally
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Jamia VC Meets Student Who Lost Partial Vision After Police Crackdown in Varsity's Library
A statement said that Najma Akhtar met Mohammad Minhajuddin and the father of Ajaz, a university student who was also injured in protests on the same day.
The student who lost vision in his left eye in the violence at Jamia Millia Islamia.
New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia vice-chancellor Najma Akhtar on Monday met a student who lost vision in his eye allegedly in police action at the university library on December 15.
A statement said that Akhtar met Mohammad Minhajuddin and the father of Ajaz, a university student who was also injured in protests on the same day.
The police had entered the university that day in search of 'outsiders' who had entered campus.
On December 19, Akhtar had held a video conference with the injured students and had assured them of all possible help from the varsity.
