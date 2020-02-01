Jamia Prohibits Students from Holding Protests Inside Campus, Warns of Strict Action

New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia on Saturday prohibited students from holding any protest meeting or agitation inside the university campus, warning them of strict action, according to officials.

The varsity administration also directed students to report to it any unauthorised entry of outsiders in campus to avoid "disruption of peace".

The directive comes in wake of recent incidents around the university area.

Earlier this week, a student of the varsity was injured outside the campus when a man fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters before walking away while waving the firearm over his head shouting "Yeh lo aazadi".

"Any kind of protest meeting, agitation, speeches and mass gathering or any unlawful activities causing inconvenience and disruption in the day to day academic functioning are not allowed around the central canteen or anywhere in the Jamia Millia Islamia campus," the Jamia Registrar said in an official order.

"Students are expected to cooperate actively in discipline maintenance to support exam and conduct of classes.

"They are also expected to immediately report any outsider or unauthorized campus entry as this can lead to an attempt of disruption of peace at university. Strict action will be initiated if anyone is found engaged in such activities," the registrar added.

The university had virtually turned into a battlefield last month as police entered the campus and also used force, following protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, that led to violence and arson in which four DTC buses, 100 private vehicles and 10 police bikes were damaged.

The university moved court this month for registration of FIR against Delhi police.

