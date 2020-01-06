Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Jamia Reopens after Winter Break as Protests, Hunger Strike Continue Outside Main Campus

The renovation work at Dr Zakir Hussain Library also commenced. The library was vandalised during police action inside the campus.

IANS

Updated:January 6, 2020, 6:28 PM IST
File Photo of Jamia Milia Islamia University, Delhi.

New Delhi: After protests, violence and the winter break which followed, Jamia Milia Islamia University opened for its students on Monday.

Normalcy and peace began to prevail at the University after students started to return and classes resumed. However, protests and hunger strike continued at the varsity's gate no. 7.

The renovation work at Dr Zakir Hussain Library also commenced. The library was vandalised during police action inside the campus.

After the protest against the newly passed Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) turned violent on December 15, Delhi Police resorted to lathi charge and also fired tear gas shells inside the Jamia library in which several students were injured.

The protest at Jamia took a violent turn after the protesters torched several buses in the national capital.

The Chief Proctor of Jamia Millia Islamia, Waseem Ahmad Khan, had then accused Delhi Police of forcefully entering the university campus and beating up students.

Khan had then said that police had entered the campus without permission. He alleged that staff and students were being beaten and were even forced to vacate the campus.

