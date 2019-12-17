Jamia Student Has Lost One Eye, Says Varsity Proctor, Lawyer Claims AMU Student’s Right Hand Amputated

New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia Chief Proctor Waseem Ahmed Khan on Wednesday said one student of the university had lost vision in his left eye in the alleged assault by policemen who entered the campus in south Delhi on Sunday night.

Khan, while clarifying that he had not given police permission to enter the campus, also demanded to know why some people who wielded lathis on the students were not wearing the khaki uniform.

“Another student lost his legs...I also want to know who the people were who were not wearing police uniform,” he said. He was referring to one man not in police uniform caught wielding a baton at a group of women who confronted the cops to save their male friend.

The student who lost his eye was in the library when the policemen entered the campus and lobbed tear gas shells and lathi-charged students, officials said. He was taken to AIIMS for treatment and doctors have confirmed that the vision eye in his eye is permanent.

The chief proctor said the university will approach the human resource development minister to seek an independent probe and would offer all the help to students affected by the violence in campus. He also said students have not been asked to vacate the campus.

Injured students as well as activists have alleged that "barbaric" beatings, abuse and humiliation were perpetrated on students by the police during their crackdown on those protesting against the citizenship law on Sunday in Jamia Millia Islamia.

The university had turned into a battlefield on Sunday as police entered the campus and also used force, following protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

For Mohammad Mustafa, an MBA student in Jamia, who recalled the "beatings" he received at the hands of the police said that he was studying in the library along with 25 others, including around 10-12 girls.

"I was beaten mercilessly and I fell unconscious. I was taken to New Friends Colony police station, they made us sit on the cold floor. I was not given any treatment although I felt like I was going to die," Mustafa alleged as he spoke to the media.

Many in the group alleged that the most "barbaric" attack was in the library of the varsity in which most students were injured. They alleged that the police used brutal force on them.

"I was outside central library around 7.30 pm on Sunday when I saw policemen in the campus. I was hit on the leg, chest and other parts," said Hanzala, a student of English(H) at JMI.

Nadim from a human rights group, United Against Hate, also alleged that police beat up students in Jamia library. "Most students thrashed and detained by police were from Jamia Millia library," he alleged.

An advocate, Fawaj Shaheen, said students were also beaten up at Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh where protests broke out against the police action in Delhi.

"The right hand of an AMU student was amputated after he was hit by a tear gas shell. RAF personnel abused and humiliated students," he told news agency PTI. Students who were injured refused to identify themselves fearing NSA will be imposed on them, he further alleged.

Farha Naqvi, women rights activist, alleged that the police refused to give details of detained or injured students to their parents and two students undergoing treatment at Holy Family hospital were picked up and taken by police to Kalkaji police station on Sunday.

The police had on Sunday had detained around 50 students, but released them late into the night following massive protests outside the Delhi Police headquarters at ITO in central Delhi.

Rahir Musaf, a psychology student at Jamia alleged that the students had been threatened by the police against going public with their stories, saying that their family members would be booked if they did. "My friend suffered bullet injuries and is still in critical condition. It was such a war zone that day that I told my mom that I won't survive", he said, adding that they took shelter in a nearby house.

"There too policemen landed up and threatened the old couple who had let us into their house, alleged Rahila, another Jamia student.

