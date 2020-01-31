Jamia Student Injured in Firing During Anti-CAA Protest Discharged from AIIMS
Tension spiralled in Jamia Nagar on Thursday after a man fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters, injuring mass communications student Farooq.
Meanwhile, Shadab, a journalism student who received a bullet injury on his arm, was taken to the Holy Family Hospital for medical care. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: Jamia Millia student Shahdab Farooq, who suffered injuries after a man fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters outside the university, was discharged from AIIMS on Friday morning.
Al-Ameen, a student of Jamia's Mass Communication department and Farooq's friend, said he was discharged from the hospital around 8 am.
"His father reached Delhi on Thursday night, but Shahdab won't go back home in Kashmir. He will stay at the university," Al-Ameen said.
Farooq underwent a surgery at the hospital, he said.
Tension spiralled in Jamia Nagar on Thursday after a man fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters, injuring mass communications student Farooq, before walking away while waving the firearm above his head and shouting "Yeh lo aazadi" amid heavy police presence in the area.
Farooq, who received bullet wound on his left hand, was admitted to AIIMS. No injury to blood vessels or nerves were sustained, a doctor said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Pics: Priyanka Chopra and J sister Danielle Jonas' Disney Princess Moment at Grammys
- Will Think of Making Kangana Ranaut's Biopic After She Gets Married, Says Panga Director
- JLR Launches New 2020 Range Rover Evoque in India at Rs 54.94 Lakh
- Badminton Veteran Jwala Gutta Posts Cryptic Tweet After Saina Nehwal Joins BJP
- EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Pay Adds UPI For iPhone, But You Must Use The New App For India