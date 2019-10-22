Jamia Students Allege Bouncers Hired by University Assaulted Them, Women Molested and Harassed

New Delhi: Several students of Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi on Tuesday alleged they were attacked by 15-20 ‘bouncers’ hired by the administration when they were protesting against a show-cause notice issued to five students. The protesters also alleged that many women students were molested and harassed by these goons.

The students, who opposed participation of an Israeli delegation at an event hosted, were protesting outside the Vice-Chancellor’s office when the altercation happened.

“Jamia VC and administration called bouncers who have beaten and injured hundreds of protesting students in Jamia today. Many women students have been molested and harassed by these bouncers,” said Akhtarista Ansari, a student at the university.

She added that all this happened in the presence of university guards, but they stood silently and did not intervene.

The university administration has rejected the claim and accused the protesting students of blocking the gates to the V-C’s office. “Today, a group of students backed by some student organisations gheraoed the Vice-Chancellor office, laid seige to the office complex and physically blocked all exit gates,” Ahmad Azeem, the university spokesperson said.

Azeem added that a group of senior teachers and officials of the university met the agitating students and listened to their concerns patiently and requested them to lift their siege on the administrative complex.

Tuesday was the ninth day of protest by the students after the show-cause notice was issued. The university has said that the students, instead of replying to the notice, burned its copies and also boycotted the disciplinary committee where they had the opportunity to present their case.

Professor Majid Jamil, Secretary, Jamia Teachers Association requested the administration to be sympathetic with the students. “This issue is of sensitivity nature not only for students but for us also. JTA appeals students to withdraw their protest immediately,” a statement said.

