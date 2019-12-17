Jamia Students Hold Peaceful Protest Outside University, Normal Life Affected in Adjacent Areas

New Delhi: It's noon and 31-year-old Haris Rao is still waiting for the first customer at his stationery shop in the Batla House market adjoining Jamia Millia University.

Business has taken a hit due to the tension that gripped the areas adjoining Jamia Millia University following violence during a protest over the amended Citizenship Act on Sunday.

The markets in the Batla House, New Gole, Abu Fazl, Zakir Nagar and Gaffar Manzil areas wore a deserted look on Tuesday morning as well.

"I sell pens, notepads and books. I remain connected to students and I feel their pain. They all are our brothers and sisters," he said, talking about the "police brutality" that sent shockwaves in the area on Sunday.

Rao's shop remained close for the last two days. "Who would feel like studying in such a situation," he asked.

Mohhamad Ali Javed, 22, who runs a cubicle-sized mobile recharge shop, said it remained shut for the last two-three days due to the "hungama" (commotion) in the area.

"A few people who know me personally asked me to get the recharges done from home. That's the only business I conducted in the last two days," he said, adding there's hope that the situation will normalize soon.

Aftab Rao, who owns a merchandise store in the Kotla market, said his shop remained shut as he joined the protest against the police atrocities on Jamia students and the amended Citizenship Act along with his eight-year-old daughter.

"When I watched the news of police beating up our girls in bathrooms, libraries and mosques (on the campus), my eyes welled up with tears and I decided to join the protesters," he said.

"It's not about religion, any father would do the same. We are fighting for the right cause," Rao, 36, added.

Shopkeepers and daily wagers huddled into small groups around bonfires and condemned the police action.

"Only God knows what they (government) want," one of the persons said. "To throw us out of the country," another replied.

A shoe store owner who did not wish to be identified said most of the shopkeepers took part in the protest on Sunday and Monday.

"Police made a big mistake by attacking our sisters," he said.

Meanwhile, the protests, though much smaller in scale, continued at Jamia Millia Islamia against the Citizenship Amendment Act and proposed National Register of Citizens on Tuesday amid an uneasy calm.

Braving freezing cold, the protesters, including students and local residents, started converging outside gate number 7 of the varsity with tricolour and placards around 10 am.

The crowd swelled as the day progressed. Many drove motorcycles and cars to the protest site.

Slogans of "Azaadi from atrocities", "Awaaz do, Hum ek Hain" (Call us, we are one) and loud claps and cheers pulsated the cold air.

As a few protesters, including women, formed a circle outside the gate number 7, many formed human chains along yellow ropes.

They, however, made sure the movement of traffic was not affected.

A few students said though many of their classmates have gone back home, they have decided

