Jamia Students Protest Outside VC's Office, Demand Registration of FIR Against Delhi Police
Among other demands, they also want the university to reschedule examinations and ensure security of students.
Students clash with police at Jamia (Credits: Reuters)
New Delhi Hundreds of Jamia Millia Islamia students gheraoed Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar's office on Monday, demanding registration of an FIR against Delhi Police in connection with last month's violence on the campus.
The students barged into the office premises after breaking the lock on the main gate and raised slogans against the VC.
They are staging a sit-in outside the office, asking the VC to interact with them over issue.
