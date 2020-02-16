Take the pledge to vote

Jamia Students Release CCTV Footage of Delhi Police Assaulting Students in Library on December 15

The time-stamp on the CCTV footage shows the cops entering at 6:08pm and raining blows on unarmed students using lathis.

Updated:February 16, 2020, 10:20 AM IST
Jamia Students Release CCTV Footage of Delhi Police Assaulting Students in Library on December 15
Screengrab of video showing Delhi Police personnel barging in the library of Jamia Millia Islamia and beating the students on December 15, 2019.

New Delhi: A group representing the students and alumni of Jamia Millia Islamia has released CCTV footage purportedly showing Delhi Police personnel assaulting students in the university library on the night of December 15 when violence rocked the campus amid anti-citizenship law protests in the area.

The video, tweeted by the Jamia Coordination Committee, shows the police entering the library on the first floor of the MA/MPhil section. The time-stamp on the CCTV footage shows the cops entering at 6:08pm and raining blows on unarmed students using lathis.

News18.com could not independently verify the video and the Delhi Police were yet to issue a statement on Sunday morning.

The police action on students had marked a turning point in protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act with anger at the police and opposition to the controversial law blurring into a unison of protests at campuses across India.

