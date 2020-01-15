Jamia University to Move Court for Registration of FIR against Delhi Police over Action on Campus

New Delhi: The Jamia Millia Islamia will move court for registration of FIR against Delhi Police, varsity officials said on Wednesday.

The decision to move court was taken at an emergent Executive Council meeting, they said.

According to the officials, the varsity will move court seeking it to direct police to register FIR in connection with the police action on campus on December 15.

