Jamia University to Move Court for Registration of FIR against Delhi Police over Action on Campus
According to the officials, the varsity will move court seeking it to direct police to register FIR in connection with the police action on campus on December 15.
File photo: Police personnel outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University as students stage a protest against the passing of Citizenship Amendment Bill, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. (PTI)
New Delhi: The Jamia Millia Islamia will move court for registration of FIR against Delhi Police, varsity officials said on Wednesday.
The decision to move court was taken at an emergent Executive Council meeting, they said.
According to the officials, the varsity will move court seeking it to direct police to register FIR in connection with the police action on campus on December 15.
