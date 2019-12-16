Take the pledge to vote

Jamia Violence: NCW Seeks Report From Delhi Police on Brutality Against Women Students

The NCW said in its notice said female students were beaten up and sexually harassed by male police officers, and lights were switched off to prevent any recording in the CCTV cameras.

Aakarshuk Sarna | PTI@Aakarshuk

Updated:December 16, 2019, 5:02 PM IST
Policemen stand guard near Jamia Millia Islamia following the protests against Citizenship Amendment Act, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday expressed concern over reports of police brutality against women protesters and a female journalist during a protest against the amended Citizenship Act near Jamia Millia Islamia.

In separate notices to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma sought action taken reports on the matters. "It has been allegedly reported that female students were beaten up and even sexually harassed by the male police officers. It is further alleged that lights were switched off to prevent any recording in the CCTV cameras, before they started assaulting students," the commission wrote in one notice.

However, it does not make any specific mention about the Jamia university.

"The commission is seriously concerned about the incident and the reported police brutality though it is the role and duty of the police to preserve public order, prevent crimes and reduce the opportunities for the commission of crimes," she said.

"Considering the gravity of the matter, I request you to kindly investigate and take appropriate action in the matter and apprise the commission with a detailed action taken in the matter at an early date," she said.

In a separate notice, the commission said it is in receipt of an e-mail from the journalist wherein it has been stated that while covering the protest by students of Jamia Millia Islamia she was hit and abused by police personnel.

Noting that the commission is seriously concerned about safety and security of women and is perturbed by the alleged incident, Sharma asked the Delhi Police chief to "intervene" in the matter and submit a detailed action taken report.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
