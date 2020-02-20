Jamia Violence: NHRC Finishes Probe, Yet to Submit Report

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) team probing the police crackdown in Jamia Millia Islamia has completed its probe but is yet to submit its report to the commission's chairman, a senior official said.

A seven-member team of the NHRC was appointed to probe the alleged police excesses following their entry into the varsity campus.

The team had recorded testimonies of 94 students apart from teachers, the chief proctor, librarian and staff of the library where the police had allegedly lathicharged students.

"They have completed the investigation. The report has not yet come to me. We have not set a deadline for the submission of the report. It takes a lot of time to finalise a report," said NHRC chairman Justice (retired) HL Dattu.

On December 15, police had used batons and teargas shells to disperse a violent mob during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) a few metres away from the varsity.

They had entered the university campus, saying rioters had taken shelter there.

However, Jamia students had denied that they were involved in the violence and had alleged police brutality on those studying in the library.

