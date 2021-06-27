Jammu Airport Blasts LIVE Updates: Drones in Twin Explosions Could be Remote Controlled, IAF Stations in Punjab & Srinagar on Alert

In 2016, four to six terrorists suspected to be affiliated with the Jaish-E-Mohammed terror outfit had launched a suicide attack on the Pathankot airbase. The subsequent operation had lasted for over 36 hours, in which five attackers were killed, and three security force personnel also lost their lives.
The explosions took place around 1.40 am. The first blast ripped off the roof of a building and the second one was on the ground. The blasts were so intense that the sound could be heard in a radius of two kilometers.
There were also reports of two people, including one hardcore LeT terrorist, being arrested on Sunday and a 4.7 kg IED being recovered from them. However, sources said so far, there was no connection between the two incidents.
Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar early this month detected and later defused a suspected improvised explosive device. A suspicious IED planted in a steel container weighing approximately 10 kg was detected near the government quarters in Chanpora, an official had said.
He said a bomb disposal squad later defused the explosive device without causing any loss of life or damage.
