Jamu Airport Blasts LIVE Updates: Sources believe the blasts could be a drone attack since the patrol party at the Jammu technical area saw a light blink in the air. When they rushed to the spot, an explosion occurred in which two people sustained minor injuries.

News18.com | June 27, 2021, 11:55 IST
Jammu Airport Blasts LIVE Updates: Drones in Twin Explosions Could be Remote Controlled, IAF Stations in Punjab & Srinagar on Alert

Event Highlights

Jammu Airport Blasts LIVE Updates: The twin explosions at the Jammu Airport today morning were likely triggered by a remote-controlled drone, sources have told News18, adding that an FIR for sabotage has been registered. Sources believe the blasts could be a drone attack since the patrol party at the Jammu technical area saw a light blink in the air. When they rushed to the spot, an explosion occurred in which two people sustained minor injuries. The combing ops did not result in the apprehension of anyone. Sources say that the current radars are equipped to detect incoming threats but drones are too small to be detected.

They added that drones usually used are very small and fly low so can go undetected by the radar. The SOP is to shoot them down when spotted but at night spotting is a challenge. The drone could have been remote controlled and pay load dropped at the exact chosen spot. It is also being probed if the hangar was the specific target and if insider information was available on the exact location of the hangar.

The use of drones to carry out two blasts at the Jammu airport early on Sunday morning seems to be an attempt by Pakistan to repeat the 2016 terrorist attack on the Indian Air Force base in Punjab’s Pathankot, initial probe suggests. Top intelligence sources told News18 that the Jammu airport blasts, in which two people were injured, is an attempt from across the border.

Jun 27, 2021 11:55 (IST)

"Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh spoke to Vice Air Chief, Air Marshal HS Arora regarding today's incident at Air Force Station in Jammu. Air Marshal Vikram Singh is reaching Jammu to take stock of the situation," it tweeted. The people cited above said Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria has been apprised about the explosions. The IAF chief is on a three-day visit to Bangladesh from Saturday.

Jun 27, 2021 11:47 (IST)

In a Twitter post, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said two "low-intensity explosions" were reported early Sunday morning in the technical area of Jammu air force station and one of them caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area. "There was no damage to any equipment. Investigation is in progress along with civil agencies," it said.

Jun 27, 2021 11:47 (IST)

Investigators are also examining the possible use of drones to drop the explosives at the airport that has various assets of the IAF, officials said. 

Jun 27, 2021 11:45 (IST)

Rajnath Singh Speaks to Vice Air Chief Over Twin Explosions at Jammu IAF Base | The Indian Air Force is probing whether the two low-intensity explosions at its base in Jammu on Sunday were part of a terror attack, people familiar with the defence and security establishment said. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's office said he spoke to Vice Air Chief, Air Marshal HS Arora over the explosions.

Jun 27, 2021 11:44 (IST)

High-level Meeting Underway | The area was sealed by security forces within minutes. A high level meeting was underway at the Air Force station with senior police and Indian Air Force officials in attendance, sources said. Jammu airport is a civil airport with the runway and the ATC under the IAF. .

Jun 27, 2021 11:43 (IST)

The Sequence of Blasts | The first blast, which took place around 1.45 am, ripped off the roof of a building at the technical area of the airport manned by the Air Force. The second one was on the ground There were no immediate reports of casualties. There were reports of an explosion inside Air Force Station Jammu. There is no injury to any personnel or any damage to any equipment. Investigation is on and further details are awaited, a defence spokesperson said.

Jun 27, 2021 11:43 (IST)
 

Two Blasts Rock Technical Area of Jammu Airport | Two explosions, within a gap of five minutes, rocked the high security technical area of Jammu airport in the early hours of Sunday, officials said.

Security personnel patrol after two low intensity explosions reported in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station in the early hours of Sunday. One caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area. (PTI Photo)

In 2016, four to six terrorists suspected to be affiliated with the Jaish-E-Mohammed terror outfit had launched a suicide attack on the Pathankot airbase. The subsequent operation had lasted for over 36 hours, in which five attackers were killed, and three security force personnel also lost their lives.

The explosions took place around 1.40 am. The first blast ripped off the roof of a building and the second one was on the ground. The blasts were so intense that the sound could be heard in a radius of two kilometers.

There were also reports of two people, including one hardcore LeT terrorist, being arrested on Sunday and a 4.7 kg IED being recovered from them. However, sources said so far, there was no connection between the two incidents.

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar early this month detected and later defused a suspected improvised explosive device. A suspicious IED planted in a steel container weighing approximately 10 kg was detected near the government quarters in Chanpora, an official had said.

He said a bomb disposal squad later defused the explosive device without causing any loss of life or damage.

