Jammu Airport Blasts LIVE Updates: Drones in Twin Explosions Could be Remote Controlled, IAF Stations in Punjab & Srinagar on Alert

Jammu Airport Blasts LIVE Updates: The twin explosions at the Jammu Airport today morning were likely triggered by a remote-controlled drone, sources have told News18, adding that an FIR for sabotage has been registered. Sources believe the blasts could be a drone attack since the patrol party at the Jammu technical area saw a light blink in the air. When they rushed to the spot, an explosion occurred in which two people sustained minor injuries. The combing ops did not result in the apprehension of anyone. Sources say that the current radars are equipped to detect incoming threats but drones are too small to be detected.

They added that drones usually used are very small and fly low so can go undetected by the radar. The SOP is to shoot them down when spotted but at night spotting is a challenge. The drone could have been remote controlled and pay load dropped at the exact chosen spot. It is also being probed if the hangar was the specific target and if insider information was available on the exact location of the hangar.

The use of drones to carry out two blasts at the Jammu airport early on Sunday morning seems to be an attempt by Pakistan to repeat the 2016 terrorist attack on the Indian Air Force base in Punjab’s Pathankot, initial probe suggests. Top intelligence sources told News18 that the Jammu airport blasts, in which two people were injured, is an attempt from across the border.