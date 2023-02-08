CHANGE LANGUAGE
Jammu and Kashmir: 187 Terrorists Killed in 111 Operations in 2022, Says Govt

PTI

Last Updated: February 08, 2023, 15:16 IST

New Delhi, India

Officials said 125 terrorists initiated incidents and 117 encounters took place in Jammu and Kashmir in 2022. (File representative mage: News18)

A total of 187 terrorists were killed and 111 counterterror operations carried out in Jammu and Kashmir in 2022, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Rai said 125 terrorists initiated incidents and 117 encounters took place in Jammu and Kashmir in 2022.

As many as 180 terrorists were killed and 95 counter-terror operations were carried out in Jammu and Kashmir in 2021, he said, replying to a written question of BJP member Sushil Kumar Modi.

Altogether 100 encounters and 129 terrorists initiated incidents were also reported in the Union Territory in 2021, he said.

