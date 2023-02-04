CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Jammu And Kashmir: Avalanche Hits Upper Areas of Ski-Resort In Hits Gulmarg

PTI

Last Updated: February 04, 2023, 15:04 IST

Srinagar, India

Tourists are advised not to venture into the area and cooperate with police (File News18 Photo)

Tourists are advised not to venture into the area and cooperate with police (File News18 Photo)

"The avalanche has occurred in Affarwat Gulmarg today morning. So far, no reports of any loss," a police official said

An avalanche hit the upper areas of the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday, police said.

No loss of life has been reported yet, they said.

“The avalanche has occurred in Affarwat Gulmarg today morning. So far, no reports of any loss," a police official said.

The area has already been notified as a “Red Zone" and is restricted for any movement, he said.

Tourists are advised not to venture into the area and cooperate with police, the official said.

On Wednesday, a massive avalanche in the area killed two Polish tourists.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
