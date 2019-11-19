Jammu and Kashmir Begins Appointment of Junior Scale KAS Officers

New Delhi: The Jammu & Kashmir general administration department has initiated the process of appointment of junior scale officers to the time scale of the Kashmir Administrative Service.

A circular issued by the Department said that it has initiated the process for considering the appointment of eligible junior scale KAS officers to the time scale of Kashmir Administrative Service.

As per the eligibility conditions, the officer must have completed four years of service in the junior scale of KAS.

In addition, the officer must have successfully completed the period of probation. The officer must have satisfactory annual performance reports and clear vigilance status.

All the administrative departments where such officers are currently posted should share the details including the annual performance reports.

