Jammu and Kashmir BJP Leader, His Father and Brother Shot Dead by Militants in Bandipora

A BJP leader and two members of his family were killed on Wednesday night after militants opened fire at them in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district.

Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh said the militants opened fire at Waseem Ahmad Bari, the BJP district president, outside his shop near police station Bandipora at around 9 pm.

Singh said Bari's brother Umar and father Bashir Ahmad were injured in the firing. They were taken to the Bandipora district hospital where they succumbed to injuries, he said.

Senior police officials of the district have reached the spot, said a police official, adding further details are awaited.

BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav said he was "shocked and saddened" by the killing.

"Bari’s father who is also a senior leader was injured. This despite eight security commandos," he added in a tweet.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also condemned the attack.

"Sorry to hear about the murderous terror attack on the BJP functionaries and their father in Bandipore earlier this evening," said the National Conference leader in a tweet. "My condolences to their families in this time of grief. Sadly the violent targeting of mainstream political workers continues unabated."