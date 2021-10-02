Jammu and Kashmir: Civilian Shot Dead by Militants in Srinagar

A civilian was allegedly shot dead by militants here on Saturday, police said. Around 5.50 pm, terrorists fired at Majid Ahmad, a resident of Chattabal Srinagar at Karan Nagar, injuring him critically, a police official said.

Ahmad was shifted to the nearby SMHS hospital where he succumbed to injuries during treatment. The area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers, the official said.

