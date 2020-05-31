INDIA

1-MIN READ

Jammu and Kashmir Confirms 105 New Coronavirus Cases, Tally at 2,446

Representative Image.

Representative Image.

The new cases include 16 pregnant women — 10 from Baramulla district — and a nursing assistant from the Chest Diseases hospital in Srinagar, the officials said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 31, 2020, 10:06 PM IST
The novel coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir rose to 2,446 on Sunday after 105 more people tested positive for the infection, officials said.

The new cases include 16 pregnant women — 10 from Baramulla district — and a nursing assistant from the Chest Diseases hospital in Srinagar, the officials said.

An Indian Administrative Service officer has also tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), following which several bureaucrats and doctors, who attended a meeting with him on Saturday, have gone into self-quarantine, officials said.

Out of the 105 new cases of the pandemic, 90 are from Kashmir and 15 from Jammu, the officials said.

india-data-0531

The total number of cases rose to 2,446, out of which 1,943 are in Kashmir, while 503 are in Jammu. There are 1,491 active cases of the pathogen, while 927 people have recovered, the officials said.

Twenty-eight people have died from the pathogen in Union territory so far.


