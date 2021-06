A sub-inspector of Jammu and Kashmir Police was on Tuesday evening killed in an attack carried out by terrorists in Srinagar. The cop has been identified as Parvez Ahmad Dar and was deployed at CIK wing in Parimpora police station.

Dar was attacked when he was coming out of a mosque after offering prayers at Kanipora area of Nowgam village. He was immediately taken to hospital but was declared brought dead by doctors.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here