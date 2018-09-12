Jammu and Kashmir DGP Directs Police to Prepare Contingency Plans Ahead of Panchayat Polls

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh Wednesday directed police officers to prepare contingency plans to tackle any eventuality in view of the upcoming panchayat and urban local bodies polls in the state.Singh held a meeting with the top police officers of Kashmir Zone through video conferencing.The DGP directed the district senior superintendents of police (SSPs) and deputy inspectors general of police (DIsG) that deployment plans should be worked out and fine tuned in such a way that foolproof security is provided for these polls.He said whatever support in shape of logistic and manpower is required is being pooled out and would be placed at the disposal for smooth conduct of the polls.Singh said stern action should be taken against the elements who foment trouble and at the same time contingency plans should be ready to tackle any eventuality.