Jammu and Kashmir Domicile Offer Fails to Attract, Deadline Extended to March 2022: Report

Jammu and Kashmir administration’s offer of domicile certificates to former residents who, or their ancestors, moved out of the erstwhile state years ago has not attracted takers.

So much so, that administration has now extended the scheme, announced on May 16, 2020, with a deadline to apply within one year, to May 15, 2022, according to an exclusive report by The Indian Express.

The office of the Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner has also decided to hold special camps to accept applications at places where a minimum of 50 such families are residing.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir administration had announced to issue a domicile certificate to the husband of a native woman.

In 2020, the Union cabinet approved the Jammu & Kashmir (Adaptation of State Laws) Second Order, 2020 issued under section 96 of Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

The order modified the applicability of Domicile conditions to all levels of jobs in the Union territory of Jammu & Kashmir under the Jammu & Kashmir Civil Services (Decentralisation and Recruitment) Act.

According to the rules, a person residing in Jammu and Kashmir for at least 15 years can be considered to be a domicile of the Union Territory.

Migrants registered by the Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (Migrants) in the union territory are also eligible to obtain a domicile certificate.

“Children of those central government officials, all India services officers, officials of PSUs and autonomous body of the central government, public sector banks, officials of statutory bodies, officials of central universities and recognised research institutes of the central government who have served in Jammu and Kashmir for a total period of ten years or children on parents who fulfil any of the conditions in sections," are considered to be a domicile of the Union Territory.

According to a report by The Times of India, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh had described the Jammu & Kashmir Domicile Rules Notification as the dawn of a new era for the Union Territory.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here