1-MIN READ

Jammu and Kashmir: Explosion Near Srinagar Jamia Masjid, No Casualty

The security personnel deployed in the area fired some shots in the air after the explosion, they said. No loss of any life or injury were reported so far, they added.

An explosion took place near the Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta area of the city here Thursday, but no loss of life or injury were reported, officials said.

They said the explosion, suspected to be an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), took place around noon. \

The police are investigating the matter, the officials said.

first published:August 05, 2021, 13:49 IST