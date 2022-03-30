J&K L-G Manoj Sinha's Crackdown Continues: 5 Government Employees with Terror Links Sacked

The Jammu and Kashmir administration under Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday terminated the services of five government employees with alleged terror links under Article 311 (2) C of the Constitution, according to sources.

The employees are J&K police constable Tawseef Ahmed Mir, Baramulla police constable Shahid Hussain Rather, Srinagar computer operator Ghulam Hassan Parray, Awantipora teacher Arshid Ahmad Das, and nursing orderly of Kupwara health department Sharafat Ali Khan, confirmed sources.

Sources said Sinha has formed a designated committee to scrutinise and recommend cases under Article 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution of India to recommend termination of employees from government service for having terror links and working as overground workers (OGW).

Article 311 (2) states a civil servant cannot be removed or dismissed or reduced in rank unless he has been given a reasonable opportunity to show cause against action proposed to be taken against him.

Subsection (c) of the provision, however, states this clause shall not apply “where the President or the Governor, as the case may be, is satisfied that in the interest of the security of the State it is not expedient to hold such inquiry”.

After Sinha took over as the Lt Governor of the Union territory, the services of more than two dozen government employees with terror links have been terminated.

THEIR ROLES: SOURCESPEAK

The 2 cops

Police constable Tawseef Ahmed Mir was actively working for terror outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and had even tried to kill two of his police colleagues.

“Tawseef’s father was a terrorist of Al-Jihad outfit who was killed during an encounter in 1997. Tawseef subsequently joined the police force, but covertly started working for Hizb-ul-Mujahideen,” sources said, adding, “Over the years, he became close to several commanders of the terror outfit. He also provided logistical support to five terrorists in Shopian district. It is also learnt that in June 2017, Tawseef tried to kill a special police officer (SPO). The SPO survived. However, Tawseed later tried to kill a police constable in Shopian. He then began recruiting youth for the terror outfit. When his activity became known, an FIR was filed against him under the Public Safety Act.”

Tawseef was suspended from service in July 2017. “Considering Tawseef a grave threat to national security, the government decided to terminate him from the service”, he said.

Police constable Shahid Hussain Rather of Baramulla was initially appointed as an SPO in 2005. His terror activities came to light in 2009.

“His services were disengaged. He was hired again in 2011 as an SPO and subsequently got promoted as a constable in 2013. It learnt that Shahid used to transport arms and ammunition for terrorists operating across the Kashmir valley," sources said.

His ties became public in June 2021 when Shahid and his associates were intercepted in Uri and were found to be carrying 10 hand grenades, two Chinese pistols and drugs. He was arrested and subsequent interrogation led to the arrest of seven more persons and recovery of large cache of arms and ammunition.

The computer operator

Ghulam Hassan Parray was appointed as a computer operator with help from Syed Ali Shah Geelani, said sources.

“An active member of Jamat-e-Islami (JeI), he was booked in 2009 for organising a violent protest in Parimpora. It is learnt that he has been tasked by separatists to motivate the youth to join terrorist groups. When the Islamic State (IS) tried to create a façade unit in J&K, Parray covertly began to spread the propaganda,” the source said.

“It is also learnt that Ghulam had motivated a youth, Mughees Ahmed, to join terror ranks. Mughees was later killed in an encounter.”

The teacher

Despite being a government teacher in Awantipora, Arshid Ahmad Dar was actively involved in JeI activities. “He is learnt to have been close to Hizb-ul-Mujahideen. He had also organised a mob for pelting CRPF personnel with stones in Awantipora. Arshid is also involved in raising funds for JeI and other terror activities,” the source said.

The nursing orderly

“Sharafat Ali Khan was initially appointed as an SPO in J&K Police in 1998 and subsequently found his way to the health department. Nothing is known about the background of his appointment in the health department. Using the cover of being a government employee, Khan started working for various terror outfits and even got involved in circulation of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN),” sources said.

After the arrest of a FICN cartel and subsequent investigation, Sharafat’s name surfaced in the FIR filed in Kupwara police station. His deep links to terror outfits came to the fore when he was arrested along with police constable Shahid in Baramulla in June 2021.

