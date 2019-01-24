English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Gives Nod to Bill for Reservation to Paharis
Because of members of the community residing in remote and inaccessible areas, they have historically faced considerable economic distress leading to overall socio-economic backwardness, a spokesperson said.
File photo of Satya Pal Malik.
Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Thursday gave his assent to the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2014, granting reservation to people belonging to the Pahari community in government jobs, an official spokesperson said.
The amendment provides for addition of a separate category for the persons belonging to the Pahari community, clan or tribe having distinct, cultural, ethnic and linguistic identity among the Socially and Educationally Backward classes (other than Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes), he said.
He added that the methodology and authority for identification of the Pahari community shall be notified by the government.
Because of members of the community residing in remote and inaccessible areas, they have historically faced considerable economic distress leading to overall socio-economic backwardness, the spokesperson said.
They are not able to compete with other sections of the society who are better placed in terms of socio-economic position and access to services like education and healthcare due to the above mentioned disadvantages, he said.
The welfare legislation is aimed at providing job opportunities to the Pahari people residing in backward areas of the state.
This was a long-pending demand of the people belonging to this group and will go a long way in improving their status, educational and job opportunities, the spokesperson said.
Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
