LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Gives Nod to Bill for Reservation to Paharis

Because of members of the community residing in remote and inaccessible areas, they have historically faced considerable economic distress leading to overall socio-economic backwardness, a spokesperson said.

PTI

Updated:January 24, 2019, 10:08 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Gives Nod to Bill for Reservation to Paharis
File photo of Satya Pal Malik.
Loading...
Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Thursday gave his assent to the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2014, granting reservation to people belonging to the Pahari community in government jobs, an official spokesperson said.

The amendment provides for addition of a separate category for the persons belonging to the Pahari community, clan or tribe having distinct, cultural, ethnic and linguistic identity among the Socially and Educationally Backward classes (other than Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes), he said.

He added that the methodology and authority for identification of the Pahari community shall be notified by the government.

Because of members of the community residing in remote and inaccessible areas, they have historically faced considerable economic distress leading to overall socio-economic backwardness, the spokesperson said.

They are not able to compete with other sections of the society who are better placed in terms of socio-economic position and access to services like education and healthcare due to the above mentioned disadvantages, he said.

The welfare legislation is aimed at providing job opportunities to the Pahari people residing in backward areas of the state.

This was a long-pending demand of the people belonging to this group and will go a long way in improving their status, educational and job opportunities, the spokesperson said.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram