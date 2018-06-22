Governor Vohra to Hold All-Party Meeting Today as Chorus Grows for Dissolution of J&K Assembly

Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra has called an all-party meeting in Srinagar on Friday evening to discuss the situation in the wake of implementation of governor’s rule in the state, officials said on Thursday.They said invitations had been sent to heads of state units of national political parties for the meeting, which comes in the backdrop of opposition parties seeking dissolution of the House to prevent any attempts of horse-trading by the BJP. The legislative assembly right now is under suspended animation, which means that the MLAs don’t lose their seats.After assuming the reins of administration in the state, this will be Vohra’s first interaction with politicians of mainstream parties.Jammu and Kashmir was placed under governor’s rule on Wednesday, a day after the PDP-BJP government collapsed as the BJP snapped its three-year-old alliance with the regional party, saying it had become impossible to continue in the government in view of the growing radicalism and terrorism in the state.BJP general secretary Ram Madhav had made the surprise announcement after the party high command summoned its Jammu and Kashmir ministers for emergency consultations in New Delhi. A few hours later, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti submitted her resignation in Srinagar.The announcement came barely two days after the home ministry had said it would not extend the suspension of operations against terrorists in the state. The Centre had announced the suspension of operations at the beginning of the holy month of Ramzan on May 17 and had said the decision was being taken in the interests of the peace loving people of the state, in order to provide them a conducive atmosphere during the fasting month.This is the eighth time that central rule is being imposed in the sensitive state in the past four decades, and the fourth time since Vohra took charge as governor in 2008.