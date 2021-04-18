Jammu and Kashmir Govt Issues Covid-19 Restrictions as 1,526 New Cases Reported

Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday announced a slew of restrictions as the union territory recorded 1,526 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total of infected people to 1,46,692. The government has decided to close all educational institutions till May 15, except for some courses/programs.

“All Universities and Colleges in J&K shall remain closed for imparting on-campus/in-person education to the students till 15.05.2021, except for the courses/programs that require physical presence of students on account of laboratory/research/thesis work and internship etc,” Office of Lieutenant Governor tweeted.

All Schools in J&K shall continue to remain closed for imparting on-campus / in-person education to the students till 15.05.2021.— Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) April 18, 2021

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also instructed all educational institutions across Jammu and Kashmir to teach students through the online mode.

The number of people allowed to attend any gatherings has also been reduced. Only 20 people will be permitted to attend funeral and only 50 people for indoor functions. “The ceiling on the number of people permitted to attend gatherings/functions shall be 20 in case of funerals; 50 for all kinds of gatherings at indoor venues and 100 for all kind of gatherings at outdoor venues,” the LG Office tweeted.

As per the order, matadors/buses/mini buses and other modes of public transport will be allowed to ply strictly as per their registered/authorised seating capacity. No standing passengers will be permitted.

The order also stated that all the existing guidelines for compulsory testing of all incoming passengers to Jammu and Kashmir should be strongly enforced. “All passengers or travelers coming to Jammu and Kashmir, whether by rail, road or air, will have to compulsorily undergo a Covid-19 antigen test through any of the prescribed methods as per the protocol of the GoJK,” the order copy reads.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has also empowered the district magistrates to put in place the mechanism to ensure Covid-appropriate behavior in their respective districts. “All District Magistrates shall put in place an effective mechanism to ensure Covid appropriate behavior in all crowded markets/shopping complexes and Malls. In this regard, necessary cooperation and support of the local Bazar/market associations may also be taken. Strict action will be taken if anyone is found in violation,” it said, adding that market associations are encouraged to voluntarily try to stagger opening timings/schedules to reduce crowds.

