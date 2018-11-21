English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jammu And Kashmir Guv Dissolves Assembly as Mufti, Sajad Stake Claim to Form Govt
A popular government headed by the Peoples Democratic Party's Mehbooba Mufti fell when its partner BJP pulled out of the ruling coalition on June 16. Subsequently, Governor's rule was clamped in J and K on June 19 for a 6-month period.
File photo of Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik.
In a day of rapid developments, the Jammu and Kashmir Governor on Wednesday night dissolved the state Assembly, which has been in suspended animation, shortly after rival alliances staked claim to form the government.
