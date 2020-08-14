Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha Begins Tenure with Focus on Education

In his new innings as Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha on Friday asked VCs to adopt J&K-centric changes as per the New Education Policy 2020 while chairing a meeting to review the functioning of the universities at Raj Bhavan in Sringar.

Sinha urged them to prepare a roadmap to bring qualitative improvement in the overall functioning of universities. He also sought suggestions on how the Union Territory could benefit from the NEP and on ways to promote J&K’s rich culture.

Sinha also asked the VCs to submit a report on the initiatives taken by universities in the last few years and called for enhancing the quality of education while ensuring gender equality and welfare of underprivileged sections.

Sinha asked the VCs to maintain transparency in transfers and recruitment process with strict adherence to the reservation and recruitment rules. He also called for laying special focus on linkage with local and outside industry, capacity building, job-oriented courses for the students to meet the modern-day requirements, besides focusing on new and traditional skill development simultaneously.

Sinha sought a status report on research grants and difficulties in obtaining them from various agencies as well as student interactive programmes in and outside J&K.